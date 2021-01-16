Kaley Cuoco Is in 'Gut Wrenching Pain' Over the Death of Her Dog Norman

Kaley Cuoco is mourning the loss of her most beloved pet. The 35-year-old Flight Attendant star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news that her dog Norman had died at the age of 14.

"💔 earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years," Cuoco captioned two emotional black-and-white images of herself with her pup. "Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart. 💔"

Cuoco also took to her Instagram Story to share lots of sweet photos with Norman, including one shot of her on her wedding day holding the dog on his leash.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Stories

Cuoco has put Norman at the front and center of her career, originally naming her Instagram account after him and even her production company, Yes, Norman Productions.

"Norman's my main man," Cuoco told ET in 2015 of her dog. "Norman's always been my main man, and he will always continue to be. I mean, I think I'm actually going to put a tattoo of him on me. That's how much I love him."