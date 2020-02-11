Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Go Instagram Official in PDA Halloween Pics as Priscilla and Elvis Presley

Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, have made their Instagram debut as one of the most iconic celebrity couples of all time! The 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old Kissing Booth star dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley in a retro photo shoot, recreating one of the King of Rock and Roll and his wife's past looks.

In the photos, Gerber is wearing a billowy lilac Charlotte Knowles blouse and tight plum purple pants. Her hair is teased up in a massive poof and she's rocking bold makeup. As for Elordi, he's sporting a royal blue suit and a white, open-collar shirt with oversized glasses, a cigarette dangling from his mouth, and Elvis' iconic slicked back hairstyle.

The couple worked with makeup artist Sam Visser and hairstylist Charlie Le Mindu, who spoke with Vogue about the pair's perfect recreation of the iconic duo's '70s style.

“Kaia had sent me the idea, as there was a specific photo of Priscilla and Elvis that they wanted to recreate,” Visser tells the magazine.

“For me, the most important thing was the match. I need to keep the sexy feeling, but not make it too extreme. It was easy, as they are such a beautiful couple anyway," Le Mindu adds of Gerber and Elordi's looks.

Back in September, a source told ET of the couple, "Things are really great between them. They've been spending a lot of time together and seem super happy."

Later that month, the pair took a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, with Gerber'sparents, Cindy Crawford, and Rande Gerber.