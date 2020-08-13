Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne Get Matching 'Solemate' Tattoos

Following in each other's footsteps... literally! Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne are one another's "solemates" and proved it with some matching ink.

On Wednesday Gerber, 18, posted a birthday tribute to Delevingne, 28, on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy Birthday to my solemate @caradelevingne," she captioned a photo of her and Cara's feet "hugging."

Gerber also shared another photo of the two feet with the word "solemate" tattooed on the inner soles, tagging Delevingne.

The two models have been spending a lot of time together as of late, and have been posting pics of one another.

Gerber recently shared a photo of Delevingne wearing a sweatshirt with her face one it. She also posted a pic of her with Delevingne at a recent Black Lives Matter protest. "The best protest buddy," Gerber captioned the image.

