Kacey Musgraves Shares Tearful First Instagram Pic Since Announcing Divorce

Kacey Musgraves is showing her emotional side. On Monday, the country singer shared her first new post to Instagram since announcing her divorce, and it showed her vulnerable side.

In the image, Musgraves sits with her knees pulled up to her chest and her arms wrapped around them, while rocking shimmering diamond undergarments. Meanwhile, sparkling streaks run down her cheeks from crying.

"If only tears were actually glittery.." Musgraves wrote in the caption, along with a dove and a heart emoji. "Made by one of my favorite visual artists, @sarashakeel"

The post comes just over two weeks after Musgraves and her ex, Ruston Kelly -- who tied the knot in Tennessee in October 2017 -- announced that they had filed for divorce.

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what’s happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts," the couple said in a joint statement released to ET on July 3. "We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better."

"We’ve made this painful decision together -- a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn’t work," the statement continued. "Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives."

Musgraves opened up to ET in November 2018 about how the couple’s busy professional schedules made it difficult for them to spend time together.

"I have seen my husband two times within two months, basically," she said. "It's all good. We will get a chance to slow down [around the holidays]. I'll get to see my family and just hang and wear sweats and no makeup, and that's what I like doing."

Musgraves also noted that her GRAMMY-winning album, Golden Hour, was entirely inspired by Kelly.

"The second that I met him, my world just opened up, and I feel like I bloomed in a lot of ways,” she shared. “I kind of had this metamorphosis of self, and I thank him a lot for that.”

