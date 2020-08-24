Justin Townes Earle, Singer and Son of Musician Steve Earle, Dead at 38

Justin Townes Earle, a celebrated alt-country Americana singer-songwriter and son of folk rocker Steve Earle, has died. He was 38.

The news of his death was posted to his social media platforms on Sunday, and appeared to be penned by his family.

"It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin," the emotional post read, alongside a photo of Justin playing his guitar.

"So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys," the post continued. "You will be missed dearly Justin 💔"

No cause of death has yet been announced.

Justin made his music debut in 2007 with the EP Yuma, and went on to release numerous albums on the Bloodshot Records label. Justin released nine albums over the following 13 years, with his most recent, The Saint of Lost Causes, coming out in May 2019.

He had been on the road touring and performing up until the coronavirus outbreak.

Justin is survived by his wife, Jenn Marie, and their 3-year-old daughter, Etta.