Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share Rare Photos of Their Two Sons

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s sons are growing up fast. On Sunday, the couple celebrated Father’s Day with two different pictures of Silas, 7, and 1-year-old Phineas. Biel, 40, shared a sweet family photo featuring her, Timberlake and their two boys in her post dedicated to the “SexyBack” singer.

“To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don’t know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that sh*t. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!” she wrote.

In the picture, the Candy actress holds on to their youngest son, who has his face turned away from the camera, but still manages to show off his blonde tresses. Silas wraps his arms around his mom and dad, who snuggle in close for the photo.

Timberlake’s picture, which was also posted on Sunday, proves that his sons take after him in the music department. “My two favorite melodies. ❤️❤️ Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!” the 41-year-old captioned the picture of his boys.

In the photo, Silas and Phineas sit at a piano while their backs are turned toward the camera.

Biel and Timberlake, who got married in 2012, keep their boys largely out of the spotlight, but aren’t shy about giving updates on their latest milestones. In May, Biel appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared that her and Timberlake’s sons are “running and jumping off everything and climbing up everything."

The actress also confirmed that the boys are into music -- just like their daddy. Silas is into orchestras, symphonies and movie scores -- with a side of EDM -- while Phineas likes to jam out with a guitar or drum on any surface. "He won't put these instruments down," she told the host.

The same month, Biel spoke with ET about the sweet way her boys, and husband, honored her for Mother’s Day. “My kids made me the cutest T-shirt that says, ‘Best mom is life,’ which means you know they wrote it,” Biel told ET.

“And then a canvas bag with handprints and footprints. It was cute," she added. "And then I left and did my own thing for a few hours -- which was the best thing. You know what, you just need a little bit of a break, because when you come back, you’re better for everybody."