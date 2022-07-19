Justin Bieber to Resume 'Justice' World Tour After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber is resuming his Justice world tour, and it looks like Italy will be his first stop, ET can confirm.

The singer's rep tells ET that he'll resume the tour on July 31, which is the start of the international leg of the world tour. That'll put him at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy. His schedule will later take him to Europe, South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand before making his way back to Europe in January 2023. It's unclear if or when Bieber will conclude the U.S. leg of his tour.

When he returns to the stage, it will be nearly two months since the singer revealed he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Back in June, Bieber canceled the remainder of his U.S. shows, originally scheduled for June and July, as he recovered from the scary diagnosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."

A source tells ET, "Justin and Hailey are doing very well. They are more in a place of putting their health scares behind them fortunately, and Justin is doing a lot better. They are very attached to one another and want to be there for each other and support each other. Hailey is very much of a caretaker and Justin loves that about her.

"When they're apart, they are always checking in on each other," the source continued. "They are closer than ever and the best part about their relationship is that they don't have to try and make it work. It just comes so naturally to them. They are very grateful for that and so glad that Justin is feeling better and getting back to his regular self."