Justin Bieber Proudly Shares Facial Mobility Progress After Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

Justin Bieber has a lot to smile about. The 29-year-old performer took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, sharing a video of himself soundtracked to Tems' song "Ice T."
In the clip, Bieber wrote, "Wait for it," sharing a close-up video of his face before breaking into a wide grin.
The moment comes after the "Sorry" singer revealed his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis publicly in June 2022, showing how the condition had given him facial paralysis.
According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."
At the time, Bieber shared his health struggles with his fans, noting that the condition had forced him to postpone several tour dates.
"As you can probably see from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome," Bieber told fans. "...As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously this is my body telling me to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain't it. I gotta get my rest on."
The singer has returned to the stage and had to postpone more dates in the months since. Last month it was reported that the remainder of the Justice World Tour had been canceled, though Bieber himself has not spoken out about the remaining dates.
