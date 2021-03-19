Justin Bieber Drops New 'Peaches' Music Video With Release of New 'Justice' Album

Justin Bieber is giving fans a sweet treat. The pop singer dropped his sixth studio album, Justice, on Thursday evening, and released a new music video for his single "Peaches."

The stylish video -- which combines retro '90s vibes with super-modern color palettes -- features Giveon and Daniel Caesar alongside Bieber rocking an incredibly chic peach-colored suit.

The romantic tune seems to be written with his own ladylove, wife Hailey Bieber, in mind.

"There's nothing like your touch / It’s the way you lift me up / And I'll be right here with you 'til the end," Bieber croons in the laidback ballad.

As for his long-awaited album, Justice, the new album contains Bieber's megahit singles "Holy," featuring Chance the Rapper, and "Lonely" with Benny Blanco.

Justice -- which also includes Bieber's singles "Anyone" and "Hold On" -- features a number of other big collaborations with artists including The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, Khalid, Beam, and Burna Boy.

Back in February, Bieber took to Instagram to share his upcoming album's cover art and reflected on the album title.

"In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone," he penned on social media. "Suffering, injustice and pain can leave people feeling helpless. Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another."

He added that he knows that he "cannot simply solve injustice by making music but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet and each other that we are that much closer to being united."

The new album release comes shortly after his wife opened up to Elle about their relationship. The 24-year-old model covers the publication's April 2021 issue and reflected on the two marrying young and the issues they've had to work through.

Hailey married Justin in September 2018 in a private courthouse ceremony in New York City. She acknowledged that while they chose to tie the knot very young, it was the right decision for them given how they both grew up.

"I mean, I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young," she told the magazine. "And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud. Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different]. We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."