Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are teaming up for an all-new body-swap comedy. The two have been cast opposite each other in an upcoming film from Amazon Studios, ET has confirmed.

Few details about the project have been released aside from the fact that the movie will be written and directed by Max Barbakow and that it'll be backed by Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, who will produce alongside the two stars' own companies, Red Om Films and Echo Films banners.

Roberts recently returned to the comedy world on the big screen with 2022's Ticket to Paradise, which was a box office hit, while Aniston is following up Murder Mystery with Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix. Both have also taken dramatic turns on TV, with Roberts leading the political limited series Gaslit, and Aniston in Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, which is in production on season 3.

The new film marks the first time the two have worked together since 2016's Mother's Day.

Barbakow, meanwhile, broke out with the Andy Samberg rom-com Palm Springs, which he co-wrote and directed. He also has another high-profile comedy, Brothers, in the works, with Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage set to star and Brendan Fraser and Glenn Close rounding out the cast.