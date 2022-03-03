Julia Fox Says She Lost Weight Just Trying to 'Make It Work' With Kanye West

For Julia Fox, dating Kanye "Ye" West proved to be more physically demanding than she likely anticipated. The actress is opening up about her brief yet high-profile romance with the Donda artist.

"I tried my best to make it work," Fox recently said in a New York Times article published on Thursday. "I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?"

"It just wasn’t sustainable," Fox, 32, explained. "I lost like 15 pounds in that month."

West and Fox first met in Miami during a New Year's Eve party. They were next photographed in New York City, where they enjoyed a date night, seeing a production of Slave Play and having dinner at Carbone.

Shortly thereafter, PDA pics of the pair were released in Interview magazine. In the accompanying interview, Fox said she and West had an "instant connection."

They then took their romance to Los Angeles, Paris and Miami, before circling back to New York, where they celebrated Fox's 32nd birthday together. The pair eventually split in early February.

Prior to news of their split, a source told ET that West and Fox were not "a traditional couple."

"Kanye is still obsessed with getting his family back together, but Julia is his primary girl right now," the source said. "Julia isn't worried about Kanye and Kim getting back together and is just enjoying the ride and taking it all in."

In her interview with the New York Times, Fox was asked if she and West were exclusive, as a couple, and the actress said, "I don’t think so."

As for whether or not the romance was real or a publicity stunt, Fox admitted, "I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real.”

On Tuesday, Fox walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Batman at Josie Robertson Plaza in New York City, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the very public relationship and subsequent split.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," Fox said.

According to Fox, dating West was "like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

As for whether or not she's back in the dating game now, Fox told ET at Tuesday's premiere that she's "too busy" for building a new relationship right now.

"I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair," Fox said. "I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I'd be more than happy to entertain that. But I'm not looking for anything right now."

As for her post-split relationship with West, Fox said they're on good terms, sharing, "We're still friends, yeah."