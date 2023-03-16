Julia Fox Addresses Her Brother's Arrest, Says Dad Was Not Involved: 'I'm Just Embarrassed'

Julia Fox is addressing the recent arrests of her brother and her father as part of a weapons and drugs bust in New York City.

Christopher Fox, the brother of the actress, was taken into police custody last week and charged in an apparent ghost gun and drug bust. Their father was also arrested as part of the sting but was subsequently released.

"My dad was released that night. It was determined that he had no involvement and didn't really know what was going on," Julia shared in a TikTok video posted Thursday morning. "And also the media did sensationalize it a bit."

The NYPD's Major Case Field Intelligence Team executed a search warrant and seized several ghost gun parts and equipment to make drugs from an apartment on East 84th Street near Third Avenue.

Investigators say they also found materials typically used in explosives, including pressure cookers and chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics. However, authorities determined the chemicals were not hazardous.

"I know my brother, and I've always known him to be the sweetest, most gentle guy, soft-spoken. He loves animals, loves to plant flowers, loves nature," Julia shared. "But I will say, both my brother and I have a lot of trauma."

"The difference [between us] is I'm scrappy, I'm a fighter," she continued. "I was able to release a lot of that rage. Whereas Christopher, he internalized it."

Julia added that the "silver lining" to the entire situation is that "he's finally going to get the help that I've been trying to get him for so long."

While she didn't want to address the charges directly or say too much, in fear of it impacting the case, Fox concluded, "I will say that I'm just, you know, embarrassed."