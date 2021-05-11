Joshua Bassett Addresses Speculation About His Sexuality in New Powerful Post

Joshua Bassett has a message about loving who you want. The 20-year-old High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star shared a message about sexuality after a clip went viral of him seemingly hinting at coming out during an interview.

In the clip, Bassett calls Harry Styles "hot" and says, "This is also my coming out video, I guess, uhhh." On Tuesday, Bassett said it was OK to still be "figuring out who you are."

"My entire life people have told me my sexuality," he Instagrammed. "People have shamed me for things they know nothing about. I want to say thank you to those of you who stand for love and acceptance. Toxicity, hatred and negativity say less about the subject but say far more about those who spew it."

"It's 2021. We are the generation of love & growth, it's time we start acting like it," he continued. "Whether you love me, hate me, or damn me to hell, I love you all the same."

Bassett implored his followers to "love who you love shamelessly."

"It's ok to still be figuring out who you are," he wrote. "Life's too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love. ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜."

Along with his message, Bassett shared video of him singing and playing a keyboard.

"I'm breaking the spell. I'm mending the cycle," he sings. "Been going through hell. Need more than survival. If I don't work this out, I'll probably pass it down again. The time for change is now. It's my life. It's my life to live."

