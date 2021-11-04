Jordyn Woods Commissions Portrait of Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns' Late Mother

Jordyn Woods is there to support her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, ahead of the one-year anniversary of his mother's death. The model took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal the special gift she gave Towns to remember his mom, Jacqueline Towns.

Jacqueline died on April 13, 2020, after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19. Woods commissioned her brother, John Woods, to paint a portrait of her boyfriend's mother, and posted a photo of the NBA star with the work of art.

"It’s about to be a year since @karltowns lost his queen," Woods wrote on Instagram. "We loved this young picture of his mom so much and I wanted to do something to honor her. My brother @jwoodzart is one of the most talented people I know and was the only person I trusted to capture her essence."

"This experience never gets easier, you just get stronger🖤," she continued. "Thank you @jwoodzart for being the best brother and artist and thank you @karltowns for always being my rock. Hope you guys are having a blessed weekend!"

Towns posted the portrait on his Instagram Story, alongside the message his girlfriend had written on the back of it. "To my king who was raised by a queen! I love you - Jordyn," the message read.

"Love you too babe," Towns wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Instagram

In a statement issued after her death last year, the Towns family remembered Jacqueline as a woman "who touched everyone she met."

"Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th," the statement read. "Jackie was many things to many people—a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend."

"The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met," the statement continued. "Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."