Jordin Sparks Praises Rihanna's Halftime Performance, Talks Being Back on Stage After Giving Birth (Exclusive)

Jordin Sparks has nothing but respect and praise for Rihanna's epic Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

The singer brought her 4-year-old son, Dana, to Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World grand opening celebration event in Los Angeles on Wednesday -- just days after watching Rihanna's performance in person at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona -- and she marveled at the jaw-dropping spectacle.

"I thought it was amazing," Sparks shared, smiling. "I was bouncing up and down! I was actually on the field the entire game, and I've never done that before."

According to Sparks, Rihanna's memorable and elaborate routine -- featuring floating, elevated platforms and a whole army of dancers -- looked even more spectacular in person than it did on TV.

"I mean, it's Rihanna! She's beautiful and incredible and amazing," Sparks added.

The celebrated songstress also praised Rihanna for her commanding presence at the show -- which was both her first major public performance since giving birth eight months ago, and served as an announcement that she's pregnant with her second baby.

"I know how nervous I was [during] my first performance back after having my son," Sparks recalled. "So she killed it, she killed it. And then to surprise everybody? Like, she's got great timing!"

As for her mommy-son excursion to Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World, Sparks said she got her young son interested in the old-school Super Mario Bros. games, because they are fun and age appropriate. And this connection makes the new attraction at the park even more thrilling.

"I'm so excited for him to see, 'cause it's so fresh in his mind, and everything is real," she shared. "He's only 4-and-a-half, so for him, this is going to be a big deal, to see it going from the game to actually being in person.

"Because it's a lot more lifelike for him," she added with a smile. "For us we're like, 'Oh it's the game! Look, it's the game.' But for him, he's going to be like, 'There's Bowser! And there's Mario!'"

Fans will also get to see the new Super Mario Bros. Moviewhen it jumps into theaters Apr. 7.