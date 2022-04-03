Joni Mitchell Makes Rare Public Appearance at 2022 GRAMMYs

Music legend Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance at the 2022 GRAMMY Awards and was honored with yet another golden gramophone!

The iconic singer-songer took the stage during the GRAMMYs premiere ceremony on Sunday -- with the help of a cane -- to accept the award for Best Historical Album for her collection, Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963–1967).

The award marks Mitchell's 10th career GRAMMY. She was honored with a lifetime achievement award in 2002, and was also celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors back in December 2021.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt also teamed up during the GRAMMYs ceremony to introduce a performance by their friend and collaborator, Brandi Carlile.

Ahead of GRAMMYs night, Mitchell was recognized as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday. MusiCares is the foundation of the GRAMMYs' governing body, the Recording Academy, and provides health and human service aid to the music community.

Mitchell delighted at the night's performances by famous fans and friends like Brandi Carlile, Beck, John Legend, Mickey Guyton, and more.

"That was such an incredible evening for me," the 78-year-old performer marveled as she took the stage to accept her honor, later joking, "To hear my music performed so well by everyone that was onstage, I can retire now and just let other people do it."

The legendary artist later joined the musicians for a group performance of her hits, "The Circle Game" and "Big Yellow Taxi." See more in the video below.