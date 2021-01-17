Jonathan Scott Celebrates Zooey Deschanel's Birthday With Heartfelt Message

Jonathan Scott is celebrating his lady love's birthday. The Property Brothers star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet tribute to girlfriend Zooey Deschanel.

Scott posted a slideshow of snapshots of himself and the actress -- who turned 41 on Sunday -- from different moments in their relationship, which began back in September 2019.

"Today is my favorite person’s birthday," Scott wrote in the caption. "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside."

"I know we can’t celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve," he continued. "#HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy.❤️"

Deschanel also commemorated her special day with a photo of herself smiling next to a colorful birthday cake.

"Celebrating another trip around the sun 🌸 Thank you for all your lovely birthday wishes! So grateful for life and love 💗" she wrote.

ET learned in September 2019 that Scott and Deschanel were dating. In a January 2020 interview with ET, Scott admitted that the love he has with Deschanel is unlike anything he’s experienced before.

“Right now we’re just reveling in the fact that we love each other madly and we're still discovering each other,” he said about the actress, who has two young children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik. “It's the most incredible relationship ever, so we’re content in that. I've never experienced [this] before in my life.”

“We literally laugh nonstop,” Scott also said about the couple’s special bond. “All the time. So, having that ability to really entertain each other is great. And, I'm a romantic guy -- I like to do romantic things -- [but] I've never been in a relationship where that is given back to me. So, it's really the perfect balance.”

