Jonathan Majors Dropped by Manager After Domestic Violence Arrest

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his management company, Entertainment 360, in the wake of his arrest on charges of assault and harassment in New York, according to multiple reports.

ET has reached out to Majors and Entertainment 360 for comment.

The split from his management comes after Majors was dropped by his PR representatives, Lede Company, last month.

On March 25, ET confirmed that the Creed III actor was arraigned on three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office claimed that Majors "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person."

The accuser claimed Majors struck her in the face with "an open hand," leading to "substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear." She also accused Majors of grabbing her hand, "causing swelling, bruising, and substantial pain to her finger." Additionally, the accuser claimed Majors put his hand on her neck, "causing bruising and substantial pain."

Following his arrest, Majors was released on his own recognizance. The next court date in the case will be May 8.

A rep for Majors staunchly denied the claims. In a statement to ET, the actor's rep said, at the time, "He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Days after his arrest, Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, shared purported text messages from the alleged victim in the actor's assault case claiming to show the woman admitting to being at fault.

On March 30, Chaudhry shared a screenshot with ET of those alleged text messages -- three in total -- which claims to show a woman texting Majors that she was angry about the actor getting charged with assault.

"Please let me know you're okay when you get this," the alleged text begins. "They assured me that you won't be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I'm so angry that they did. And I'm sorry you're in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you're out."

The next alleged message simply reads, "I love you."

Chaudhry is adamant Majors is innocent and expects the charges to be dropped soon.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital," Chaudhry previously said in a statement to ET. "The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."