Jonathan Cheban Is 'Cool' With Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationship (Exclusive)

Jonathan Cheban was one of the many attendees at the Homecoming Weekend event hosted by The h.wood Group & REVOLVE in Los Angeles. There, he caught up with ET’s Denny Directo and shared his thoughts about his best friend Kim Kardashian’s relationship with SNL star Pete Davidson.

“I think it’s cool,” he said, revealing that he’s “only hung out with them a couple of times.” That said, “I love her to death, so whatever makes her happy.”

His comments come after Davidson publicly referred to the 41-year-old reality star as his “girlfriend” for the first time.

“I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” Davidson told PEOPLE (The TV Show!). “Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much.”

When it comes to Kardashian’s split from her longtime husband and rapper Kanye West, “I don’t even know anything about that,” Cheban said, not wanting to get in the middle of their divorce. “Listen, I hope everything gets settled.”

Kardashian previously filed for divorce from West in February 2021. Since then, the rapper has been vocal about his desire to win his estranged wife back, and even dissed Davidson in his new song, "Eazy."

Last month, a source told ET that the reality star was upset by her ex's antics. “Kim has been overwhelmed and upset by Kanye's recent interviews and antics," the source said at the time.

They added, “Kim's main priority has always been their children. Her goal has always been to have a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kanye, where both of them are involved.”

Cheban, meanwhile, is busy trying to soak up all the excitement leading up to the LVI Super Bowl game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Mostly excited for the halftime show, he said he “can’t believe” he’s going to get to see Dr. Dre perform.

