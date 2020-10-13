Jonah Hill and Fiancée Gianna Santos Break Up Following One-Year Engagement

Just over a year after confirming their engagement, Jonah Hill and Gianna Santos have broken up, according to multiple reports. The split is said to have been amicable.

According to US Weekly, the breakup occurred around six weeks ago.

Hill's rep confirmed his engagement to ET in September 2019. Shortly before the news, the two were photographed heading to brunch during Labor Day weekend, with Santos wearing a ring.

They have otherwise been rarely snapped out in public together.

The pair were first linked during the summer of 2018, during which they were seen walking together through New York City.

There was no sign of the reported breakup on Hill's social media, where he instead encouraged his followers to vote in an Instagram post over the weekend.

"I always feel very vulnerable when I shave my beard. Please vote," he captioned the humorous post.

ET has reached out to Hill's rep for comment.

