Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Colleen Conrad Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Jon Gosselin's girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, is sharing her battle with breast cancer. Over the weekend, Conrad revealed to her Instagram followers that she was diagnosed with "Stage 2, triple-negative breast cancer" in April after a mass was found in her right breast following a mammogram that she says she put "off for almost two-and-a-half years."

In July, Conrad had a single mastectomy done followed by a DIEP Flap procedure. "I feel good," she wrote alongside selfies at the hospital. "After my surgery, I found it had not spread to the nodes, thank God, and they were able to downgrade to stage 1."

Conrad said she posted about her cancer battle to "remind everyone not to put off your mammograms and do your monthly breast exams."

"Set a monthly alarm if needed. Even men, who can also get breast cancer," she continued. "Early detection will make the world of difference and give you a better fighting chance."

Conrad added that she has "one last surgery in about two months," but that she currently feels good.

While Conrad did not thank Gosselin in her Instagram post, they still appear to be together. The two celebrated their six-year anniversary in November 2020.

Gosselin was previously married to his Jon & Kate Plus 8 co-star, Kate Gosselin, from 1999 to 2009, and they have eight children together.