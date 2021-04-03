Jon Gosselin Says None of His Kids That Live With Ex Kate Reached Out to Him After His Coronavirus Diagnosis

Jon Gosselin's relationship with some of his children continues to be strained. The former reality star claimed during a preview of Friday's episode of The Dr. Oz Show, that his children, who live with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, never reached out to him after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Did you ever hear from any of the kids that are with Kate or are in college after it was made public that you had COVID, not just had COVID but were deathly ill, could've died?" Dr. Mehmet Oz asks Gosselin.

"No, I didn't hear from them," he replies. "I think Hannah might have told Leah…No, I haven't heard anything from them."

When asked why that was so, Gosselin says "there's just a disconnect."

"Whether it's parent alienation, I can’t really reach out to them and there’s legalities," he admits. "I can’t go to where they move, it would be trespassing."

He then sends them a message, telling his children, "I guess my plight to them or what I really want to say is I love you, my door is always open, you're welcome anytime, there's no regrets or hard feelings or any of those negative things. You can always come see me or come see Hannah and Collin."

Gosselin is father to twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 20, and sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin, 16. He currently has custody of Hannah and Collin. He and Kate divorced in 2009.

Back in January, Jon revealed during another appearance on the show that he was hospitalized and was close to being put on a ventilator after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"I was in a wheelchair. I had to wait in the ER," Gosselin recalled. "It was packed, like the hospital was full, and then they put me on a gurney and put me in the hallway in the waiting room, so I could get a temporary room, and then once they evaluated me and once they drew my blood and did all my blood work, all of a sudden I'm getting antibiotics, steroids and a plasma antibody transfusion for COVID. It happened really fast."

Back in May, Gosselin told ET that he had been working as an IT director at a healthcare facility amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We see the undocumented and uninsured. We're doing telemedicine and telephonic, and we're using Ring Sensual for Zoom to see patients. So we're not physically seeing patients right now," he told ET's Kevin Frazier. "My job was to set up and teach providers, which are doctors, on how to use telemedicine. So I developed a procedure rather quickly and my boss, the CIO, bought software that we never used before. I had to learn it in five, six hours."

He added that he then had to create a whole procedure, and "teach doctors who have been seeing patients for 30 years in person how to see patients online."