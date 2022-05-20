Jon Gosselin Releases New Song 'Voicemail'

Jon Gosselin is making music. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star released his song, "Voicemail," on Friday.

In a teaser post on Wednesday, Jon announced that this wouldn't be the only track he plans drop with his musical partner, DJ Casper. "I’m excited the new song “Voicemail” with my partner @djcasperdjc comes out this Friday!!" he wrote. "We have so much music that we’re working on."

Casper shared his excitement, commenting, "Let’s get it bro! It’s go time!"

Jon wasted no time on Friday, dropping the hip-hop/rap song first thing in the morning. "Please share, download and repost my new single 'Voicemail,'" he wrote alongside a clip of the tune.

Jon spoke to Dr. Oz in November 2021 and revealed he planned to release a full hip-hop album in the near future, confirming it would be a way to tell his life story.

"We've been working on this for about five years," the father of eight said at the time. "Everybody wanted me to write a book, so I was like, 'OK, I'll write a book.' But I'm not like a 'book person.' But what if I did- I've been deejaying for so long- what if I lyricized the book?"

As for Jon's story, he's got a lot to talk about, including his tumultuous relationship with ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, with whom he shares sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden, and twins Cara and Madelyn. The couple's life and eventual divorce played out on five seasons of Jon and Kate Plus 8, which aired from 2007 to 2009.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently sat down with Jon and his daughter, Hannah, who spoke about her decision to leave her mom's house and move in with her dad.

"I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad and we've always had a strong good relationship," Hannah explained. "It's a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids. And there's not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent. I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good, solid relationship with a parent."

"It was a difficult decision leaving my siblings. I did not want to be separated from them or even, like, live in a different household than them," Hannah added, noting she still talks to her mom. "But I just feel like there was unfair treatment in my mom's house and I just wanted to live with my dad."

Hannah and Collin currently live with Jon, while the other four sextuplets live with Kate. The older two are away at college.