JoJo Siwa's Mom Throws Shade at Candace Cameron Bure: 'It's Super Easy to Quote a Bible Verse'

The saga between JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure continues. Now, Jessalynn Siwa is stepping in and calling out the Full House actress over the feud with her daughter.

On Monday, Jessalynn took to Instagram to share a clip from a previous episode of her podcast, Success With Jess, where she talked about the now-infamous run-in JoJo had with Candace at the Fuller House premiere.

The feud began when JoJo tried to take a photo with Candace at the premiere, she was 11 years old at the time, and the actress allegedly blew her off, saying, "Not now."

Fast-forward to July of this year, JoJo participated in a TikTok trend where she labeled Candace as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met. Both sides have come out and addressed the situation, and Candace revealed she and JoJo spoke about the encounter, claiming all was well, but in the days following the feud has seemed to endure.

"The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version," Jessalynn wrote in the caption of her post. "At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way."

JoJo's mother then referenced Candace's seemingly initial response to her daughter's TikTok video, where she shared, "Trust the Lord always. Isaiah 26:4," though didn't mention JoJo directly. Jessalynn said, "It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking."

On Candace's side of the situation, her daughter, Natasha, has also come out in support of her mother. The 23-year-old addressed the drama in a since-deleted Instagram Story, in which she told JoJo to "grow up."

"Respectfully, someone saying no to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience,'" Natasha wrote. "This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this."