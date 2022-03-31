JoJo Siwa Reveals She's in a New Relationship: 'I'm Not Single and I Don't Want to Mingle'

Jojo Siwa is no longer dancing alone! During an interview on the Rachel Uncensored podcast, the 19-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum revealed that she is happy and in a new relationship.

“I’m double,” she joked with host Rachel Ballinger when asked if she was single. Siwa explained that she almost made the announcement via her Instagram bio after being inspired by the trend of adding the locked emoji to your bio if you were taken and adding the unlocked emoji if you were single.

“I was actually just going to erase my whole bio and just put the lock,” she said about making the reveal. Ballinger celebrated the news by yelling, “She’s exclusive!"

“She’s exclusive, ladies and gentleman,” Siwa exclaimed. “We’re not single. I say 'we’re' because it’s me, my multiple personalities and myself.”

She added, “I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. I’m a loyal lady.”

Siwa didn’t share any details about her current relationship, but she did note that she dated around and found the right one.

“I went around the block,” she quipped. “And I tried a lot. And I learned a lot. And I'm very, very, very happy where I am now. It was a long walk. We’re good and we’re happy and that’s all that matters.”

Siwa’s relationship marks the first time she has confirmed a romance since her split from Kylie Prew in October. The pair were together for less than a year.

A few months after her breakup, however, Siwa had lots to celebrate as she marked her 1-year anniversary of coming out.

"🏳️‍🌈 In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever. A year ago today I posted this picture and shared with the world that I was gay🌈 I get asked a lot 'was coming out scary for you'… and the answer is yes of course, anything that’s different about you is scary, however… it’s what makes me… me,” Siwa wrote next to a picture she used when she made her initial announcement. "So I had no fear with sharing it with the world❤️ I also get asked a lot 'your demographic is so young are you worried about telling kids your gay'…. Truthfully I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids, and letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share❤️ please never forget that no matter who you are, what you look like, who you LOVE that you are absolutely perfect. thank you for showing me the most love throughout this year and throughout my entire life. I love you all❤️🙏🏼🏳️‍🌈."