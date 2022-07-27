JoJo Siwa Hilariously Tries to Climb a Wall as She Attempts Boot Camp in 'JoJo Goes' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

If at first you don't succeed, keep trying even if it's embarrassing. This enduring life lesson is one JoJo Siwa learns during a new episode of her Facebook Watch series, JoJo Goes.

This week, JoJo goes to ROTC Boot Camp, alongside her best friend, Rachel Ballinger, and in this exclusive sneak peek, it seems that the basics of basic training might be harder than the 19-year-old performer expected.

While undergoing the physical challenges and obstacles at the ROTC Training Site in Fullerton, California, JoJo and Rachel are tasked with trying to clear the jump wall, an eight-foot tall wooden wall that cadets are expected to clear with a running start.

While Rachel seems to know the limits of her arm strength and chooses to vault the shorter section, JoJo wants to try the real deal -- and it doesn't go well.

After repeatedly running up and trying to leap up the sheer wooden fence -- all to no avail -- a clearly exasperated JoJo groans, "I feel I look like a lunatic."

"You keep face-planting into a wall," Rachel replies, laughing. "So, yeah."

JoJo Goes with JoJo Siwadebuts new episodes every Thursday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.