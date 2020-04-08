JoJo Siwa Finally Introduces Her Boyfriend Mark Bontempo on TikTok

JoJo Siwa wants her fans to "Meet Mark."

After months of keeping it a secret, the 17-year-old internet sensation confirmed her relationship with Mark Bontempo, the younger brother of Madison Bontempo, by posting a TikTok video of the two wearing each other's clothing while dancing to Mozzy and Iamsu!'s "Famous (I'm the One)."

Mark also went public with his romance with JoJo by reacting to and reposting an old video of her playing the popular "put a finger down" game on TikTok. When asked to put a finger down if she's single, she does not.

"If it's not me you have some explaining to do," Mark captioned the video.

Earlier this month, JoJo talked about her "dream boyfriend" on her mom, Jessalynn Siwa's, podcast, Success With Jess, but remained mum about her relationship with Mark.

"I already have it but next would be Derek Shepard or Zac Efron," she said without revealing the identity of her boyfriend.

JoJo admitted that the one secret she had been keeping from her fans was Mark. "He's amazing and I couldn't have imagined anyone better," she gushed at the time.

She also told Seventeen of her boyfriend, without revealing his name, "Honestly he's a dream. Really, truly unreal and I'm so happy."

JoJo also spoke to ET about the dating rumors. Check out our exclusive interview: