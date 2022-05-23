Johnny Depp Trial: Industry Expert Claims Jason Momoa Fought to Keep Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard allegedly has Jason Momoa to thank for keeping her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, according to industry expert Kathryn Arnold.

Arnold testified in court on Monday during day 20 of Johnny Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife, where she claimed that Heard's role had been diminished in the second Aquaman movie, and testified that this usually wouldn't be the case if an actress was a success in the first film.

Heard was paid $1 million for the first film, and was set to be paid $2 million for the second. However, after Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, called Heard's claims of abuse a "hoax," Arnold claims that Heard suffered significant career damage.

Arnold further claims that Heard's salary for the second Aquaman movie could have been higher if not for the statements made by Waldman, and she has not been involved in the promotion for the new film -- which ultimately hurts her career as well.

Arnold claims that Momoa was able to renegotiate his salary for the second film to $15 million, up from $3 million which he got for the first, but Heard never got a similar opportunity for that sort of financial bump. Additionally, Arnold claims that Momoa and director James Wan fought with the studio to keep Heard on board. However, Arnold claims her role was radically "diminished."

Between her loss of income from possible film roles to the loss of possible advertising partnerships, Arnold claims that Heard potentially lost nearly $50 million due to the bad press she faced and social media campaigns against her following Waldman's remarks about her abuse claims.

Meanwhile, Arnold argued that, in her professional opinion, Heard's op-ed in the Washington Post -- which is the focal point of the defamation trial itself -- had little career impact on Depp.

Arnold testified that Depp's personal life and alleged unprofessional behavior began negatively affecting his career. She says these issues made it harder for his agent to find him work because production companies did not want to work with him because of his alleged drinking, drug abuse, lateness and various other high-profile negative behavior.

Arnold pointed to the time that Depp didn't show up at a press conference in Japan for his film, Mortdecai -- which he starred in and produced -- because he was allegedly sleeping. Additionally, she highlighted a lawsuit involving Depp and Gregg Brooks, a location manager for the 2018 drama City of Lies, whom Depp is accused of assaulting. Depp settled the lawsuit for $350,000 in 2019.

Meanwhile, ET has learned that Heard's legal team will not be calling Depp back to the stand.

“Calling Depp back to the stand would be as relevant to us as a bicycle to a fish," A source close to Heard tells ET, "Everything Depp has testified up to this point has been irrelevant to the heart of this case, and there’s no reason to believe it would be any different now."

For more on the ongoing defamation lawsuit, see the video below.