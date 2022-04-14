John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Son Jett on His Birthday

John Travolta is remembering his and Kelly Preston's son, Jett, over 13 years after his death. Wednesday, April 13, would have been Jett's 30th birthday.

As a tribute to his late son, Travolta shared a black-and-white photo of the two of them on Instagram, writing, "My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say. I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad."

Jett died on Jan. 2, 2009 while on vacation with his family in the Bahamas. He was 16. At his family's vacation home at the Old Bahama Bay Hotel on Grand Bahama Island, Jett had hit his head on a bathtub after suffering a seizure. He died shortly thereafter.

The birthday of Travolta's son comes less than three months ahead of the second anniversary of his wife, Preston's, death. The actress died on July 12, 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

For more with the Travolta family, check out the links below.