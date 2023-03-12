John Travolta Gets Choked Up Introducing Emotional 2023 Oscars 'In Memoriam' Tribute Featuring Lenny Kravitz

Gone but not forgotten. The 2023 Oscars took time to share some love and respect for all of the beloved entertainment icons who died over the last year during the show's gala ceremony.

John Travolta took to the stage at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, to introduce the emotional In Memoriam segment, featuring a performance from Lenny Kravitz.

"In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love," shared Travolta. "And since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community in this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we've lost, who dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera."

"Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us. They've touched our hearts, they've made us smile, and became dear friends," he continued, as his voice cracked and tears welled up in his eyes, "who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to."

Travolta's introduction paid special tribute to Olivia-Newton John, who sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You" in their 1978 musical, Grease.

Travolta then introduced Lenny Kravitz, who sat at a piano and performed a moving rendition of his song, "Calling All Angels."

This year's In Memoriam honored a multitude of actors, actresses, filmmakers and entertainers who had won Oscars or were nominated during their illustrious careers, including three-time Oscar winning singer-songwriter/composer Burt Bacharach -- who died on Feb. 8, 2023, at the age of 94 -- as well as Oscar-winning singer Irene Cara, who died on Nov. 25, 2022, and beloved electronic composer Vangelis, who died at age 79 on May 17, 2022.

Oscar winners Louise Fletcher was also honored, as were Oscar-nominated screen legends Angela Lansbury and James Caan. Groundbreaking French filmmaker and honorary Oscar recipient Jean-Luc Godard was also remembered, alongside German-born director and Oscar nominee Wolfgang Petersen.

The segment also recalled the lives and legacies of talented stars such as Ray Liotta and Raquel Welch, among many other late Hollywood icons.

The Academy also honored all the stars who we've lost over the past year in an In Memoriam tribute on their website.

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel aired live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage and the full list of winners.