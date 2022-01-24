John Stamos' Son Billy Cheers Him Up in Sweet Video After Bob Saget's Death

It's been a very difficult few weeks for John Stamos, who is mourning the death of Bob Saget, his best friend, Full House co-star, and self-proclaimed "brother." But on Sunday night, the 58-year-old actor shared a sweet video of his 3-year-old son, Billy, cheering him up.

Stamos posted the clip to his Instagram Stories, writing, "My Heart."

In the funny clip, Stamos jokingly says, "OK, here's the story, son, once upon a..." before Billy shouts and his dad yelps in fake surprise, causing the little boy to giggle. Stamos tries to tell the story again with the same result.

Several hours before posting the video, Stamos shared a throwback photo of himself and Saget posing in front of a conceptual art installation called BIGLOVEBALL -- a large white ball with the word "LOVE" written across it in bold lettering.

The art piece was used at the 2014 wedding of Stamos and Saget's Full House co-star, Dave Coulier, to his wife Melissa Coulier.

Stamos gave a moving speech at Saget's memorial last week, touching on their decades-long friendship.

"I don't need Bob in some other realm," he said. "He's in the lessons I teach my son and the hilarious dirty stories that my wife and I will laugh at for the rest of our lives."

"I've spent days refusing to let him go," he continued. "But now I'm starting to realize I don't have to. I don't have to say goodbye because he's never leaving my heart. And I will continue to talk to him every day and let him know what he means to me. Bob, I will never, ever have another friend like you. You will always be my best friend. You are my new guardian angel — a guardian angel with the dirtiest mouth and a heart as big and benevolent as forever. I love you, Baby."