John Stamos Posts Selfies From What Appears to Be a Hospital Bed

John Stamos assured fans that he was OK after sharing selfies from what appeared to be a hospital bed on Thursday.

On his Instagram Story, the Fuller House star posted pics of himself with a smock over his hair, a black mask, and a hospital gown. In another photo, he appeared to have medical wires around him. The 58-year-old actor also posted a sunny image of the palm of his hand with a bandage over it.

In addition, Stamos captioned an Instagram post of another hospital selfie, "Damn you #Triggerfinger! Easypeasey #AllgoodHomeHappy."

The message seems to imply that the A-lister got surgery to correct a condition called Trigger Finger, also known as stenosing tenosynovitis. According to the Mayo Clinic, Trigger Finger is "a condition in which one of your fingers gets stuck in a bent position."

ET has reached out to the actor regarding the pics.

This possible hospital visit comes just a few weeks after Stamos reunited with his Fuller House co-stars, Bob Saget and Dave Coulier, at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida.

