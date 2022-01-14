John Stamos Opens Up About How He's Been Coping With Bob Saget's Death In Emotional Post

John Stamos is opening up about coping with the loss of his best friend.

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday morning to reflect on how difficult it's been for him emotionally since Bob Saget's untimely death on Sunday, and one of the small things about their friendship that he's come to miss the most in Saget's absence.

"The mornings are hard," Stamos wrote. "Middle of day comes in waves. Mostly bad. Nighttime is hard."

He continued, "I miss getting a text from him right now. Me answering. Him saying he’s too tired to respond. Me saying, “Then why’d you text me so early?"

The 58-year-old Full House and Fuller House star previously took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his tributes to Saget, who was a close friend and a self-proclaimed "brother."

"I'm not ready to accept that he's gone - I'm not going to say goodbye yet," Stamos captioned a photo of himself and Saget on the red carpet together. "I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They're laughing so hard, they weep."

Saget performed a stand-up comedy show near Jacksonville, Florida, the night before his death. The comedian and actor died unexpectedly on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed. He was 65.

In his post, Stamos shared what could have been Saget's final moments.

"On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive! Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn't need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is," he wrote. "He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart."

Stamos added, "And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we'll all meet again - and he's smiling. I know in my heart he's smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before."

The actor emotionally concluded his post, writing, "I'm just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe."

