John Stamos Not Returning to 'You' Season 3 (Exclusive)

You fans hoping to see more of John Stamos' character, Dr. Nicky, are in for some disappointment. ET spoke to the actor about his new Disney+ show, Big Shot, at its premiere on Wednesday, and he shared that he won't be a part of You's upcoming season.

Stamos plays a therapist in the popular thriller starring Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg), who winds up in jail after he is framed for murder. Unfortunately, he told ET his character isn't in season 3.

"I believe they shot the third season and Dr. Nicky is not a part of it," he tells ET's Lauren Zima.

Still, Stamos' wife, Caitlin, told ET that his portrayal of the bearded, unconventional therapist Dr. Nicky is actually her favorite character he's ever played.

"Let's see, the second season I had one scene in the jail and I was like, screwed up and I was like, talking to Jesus and stuff, she goes, 'That's the best scene you've ever done,'" Stamos recalls before joking about playing Dr. Nicky just for his wife at home. "I need to strap-on beard just to sneak in at night as Dr. Nicky."

These days, Stamos is of course busy with his new show, Big Shot, which premieres on April 16 on Disney+. Stamos plays Marvyn Korn, a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and has to take a coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school. Stamos acknowledged that in real-life, he's not actually a good athlete.

"I was a band geek -- a band then, a band geek now," he says. "I was I think around high school, I was coming out of the caterpillar into the butterfly phase. But here's one thing I wish -- I wish I could go back to my high school self and say, it's gonna be OK. You're gonna get the girl, you're gonna have the Disneyland song on your backyard because, you know, it's tough. I'm so grateful that I didn't have to go through high school with social media. I couldn't do it."

He also talked about the timeliness of Big Shot.

"Look, this show is incredible in the sense that we made it almost two years ago," he shares. "And it feels so of its time right now, we just lucked out with everything. I mean, you know, with women's college basketball in the headlines, with the inequality in the gyms which is ridiculous, the NCAA had to apologize."

"You know, this pandemic ... people need this show right now," he adds. "I mean, it's a bold idea to take a guy like me and throw him into a show with a bunch of girls, and watch him release his preconceived ideas about what girl’s sports are right in front of your eyes. I think it's breaking stereotypes and I'm really proud of all that."