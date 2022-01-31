John Mayer, Dave Chappelle and More Have 'Punk Rock Shiva' for Bob Saget

Ross shared pics from the event on Instagram, revealing that attendees included Full House stars John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin, as well as Dave Coulier's wife, Melissa. Two of Saget's daughters, Aubrey and Lara, were also on-hand for the event, which was held at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California.

"After Bob’s fancy funeral we threw him a small impromptu punk rock shiva upstairs at the @thecomedystore," Ross captioned a series of photos from the event. "We laughed and cried for four hours."

Ross went on to reveal that he and the others had decided to host the event for a second night, this time for Saget's friends and family. The comedian also encouraged his followers to donate to Saget's charity of choice, the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which he began supporting after his sister, Gay, died from the disease.

"If Bob ever made you smile and you have it in your heart or wallet please donate to @srfcure," Ross wrote. "It’s a terrible disease that mostly affects women. Finding a cure is a mission that meant a lot to Bob personally."

Following Saget's death, Chappelle revealed that he regretted not responding to the comedian's final text to him. Meanwhile, Green remembered Saget as "the most wonderful of humans" on Instagram, while Ross said the late actor "made everything better," and Mayer called Saget "a force of nature; a big tall love monster."

Following their touching tributes on social media, Mayer and Ross picked up Saget's car from Los Angeles International Airport, where the comedian had parked it before his flight to Florida. After the men got the car, they reminisced about Saget.

"Bob's effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going," said Mayer, who also arranged and paid for a private plane to transport the comedian's body home to California after his death. "We don't have to worry about the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us."

"He loved making people happy. It didn't matter who you were, your status... he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of," Ross said. "There's going to be something missing for a long time."

According to an incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, hotel staff at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, found Saget on the bed with his hand on his chest. The report states Saget was lying in a supine position, indicating a possible heart attack. While an immediate cause of death could not be reported, the medical examiner found "no evidence of drug use or foul play."