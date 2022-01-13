John Mayer and Jeff Ross Pick Up Bob Saget's Car, Reminisce on Comedian's Life

John Mayer and Jeff Ross are looking back on their friendship with Bob Saget.

The pair went live on Mayer's Instagram on Wednesday after picking up the late comedian's car, which Saget had parked at the Los Angeles International Airport before his flight to Florida, where he was found dead Sunday after performing at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, outside of Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Mayer kicked off the conversation by sharing how much Saget loved the people in his life, and how he made sure they knew he loved them.

"You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, 'He loved you so much?' Everyone is held into place by Bob's insistence on telling everyone how much he loved everyone," Mayer, who was driving Saget's car, shared. "Bob's effusive and repeated expression of love is the greatest gift that he left people because all we have is the pain of his going. We don't have to worry about the accounting. The affairs are in order in terms of wondering, or not having to wonder, how Bob felt about us."

During the drive, Mayer also spoke about how kind Saget was and how he extended that kindness to everyone he met.

"I've never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love, individually and completely, to that many people in a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life and they were a main character in his life," Mayer added.

"Everyone is so aware how universal Bob's love for people was," he continued, before getting emotional. "The thing that just keeps coming up when people say they're sorry is just, 'I loved that guy.'"

Mayer went on to reference Saget's difficult past, having lost several family members over the years, including his older sister, Gay, who died in 1994 after a battle with scleroderma. Finding a cure became a goal for the Full House star, who went on to sit on the Scleroderma Research Foundation board and raise awareness and funds to combat the disease.

"He had every excuse under the sun to be cynical, to be upset, to be distrusting," Mayer said, referencing the loss Saget experienced. "He had every reason to be the guy in the back of the bar bitter. [But] he laughed and he spread joy and his protest against the cruelty of these things was that he was going to smile, and spread love, and be childlike, and be innocent, and be loving."

Ross paid tribute to his brother in comedy as well, calling Saget "that guy."

"[Bob] really did take care of everybody... If you need a doctor, if you need a lawyer, if you need a pastrami sandwich at three in the morning because some girl just broke your heart, Bob was that guy," Ross said.

"He knew how to handle success and help people stay successful. He always gave me great advice. ... I'd say, 'Bob, what do I do? I feel guilty,'" he continued. "'I'm getting pressured to do this or that.' He'd say, 'Do what's good for you.' And he really understood how to preserve himself and take care of himself and take care of others."

Ross went on to share that the care he extended to him and others was just part of who he was, whether it was with his friends, his family or his TV family.

"He loved making people happy. It didn't matter who you were, your status ... he somehow took his TV family and made them his real family, which is unheard of," Ross said. "There's going to be something missing for a long time."

Later on in the 25-minute video, the pair explained more of their journey to retrieve Saget's car from the airport and return it to his home, or as Ross called it, "bringing this cowboy steed back to the camp."

"This is his car, we went to LAX... We went to four floors, looking for it, trying to figure out where he parked and of course, he parked right by the entrance. He's Bob Saget, he's got rock star parking," Ross shared. "Bob had his Lexus for going to restaurants and then this junky Prius ... it took a bit, but we got it out of LAX."

"This is the only time in my life I've been honored to help out a friend at LAX," Mayer joked, adding that Saget's parking ticket turned out to be $250. "The parking company was, let's just say unreceptive, to the idea that we were helping out a friend who's no longer with us."

"They were like, 'If this is [John] Stamos' car we will,'" Ross joked.

After joking a bit more about their journey, the pair left viewers with a few final thoughts about their friend.

"I have to say, we are just a couple of stars in the galaxy of Bob Saget's loved ones," Mayer said. "This doesn't even begin to account for a giant tapestry of stories ... this guy replicated direct, connect love with everyone."

"Everybody has a spiritual connection with Bob. He made me laugh. He made me feel like I belong... Bob never asked anything of anyone, except the scleroderma benefit every year. So if there is a message to any of this, follow the Scleroderma Research Foundation," Ross agreed.

"If you have it in your heart, if you have a few extra shekels in your pocket, it's definitely a worthy cause," he added. "What can we say other than, 'We love you, Bob.' Long live, King Saget."

