John Legend Shares Sweet 10th Anniversary Plans With Chrissy Teigen, Gives Sex Advice for Parents

Ten years and three kids into their marriage, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are still keeping things fresh in their relationship!

The singer opened up about the couple's relationship during an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, sharing details on how they first met, how Teigen has come along after her pregnancy loss and how their lives have changed after welcoming their third child.

Musing on the oft-repeated tale of their first meeting on the set of his 2007 music video, "Stereo," Legend recalled how he was able to choose who was cast as his love interest in the video and being awestruck when Teigen walked in the room. "I thought, 'Wow, she's beautiful,'" he remembers.

The two began seeing each other every time the singer would come back to Los Angeles, eventually going on trips together and falling in love. "We just got really close and you could just feel like this is going to be special," he said, claiming that they fell in love the year they met.

Although Legend was candid about his fallacies as a partner early in their relationship, admitting that he was "selfish" as he focused on his career, he said that they grew into a real partnership, adding, "I didn't want to be with anyone else!"

The pair eventually tied the knot in September 2013, hosting an intimate ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. It's where they plan to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary later this year.

But it hasn't been all rainbows and butterflies. Since the pair has welcomed their three children -- Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and baby Esti -- they've shouldered the burden of becoming the center of several wild conspiracy theories from QAnon devotees.

"They include me and Chrissy in their conspiracies, it's wild," Legend told a bewildered Cooper. "You should go down the rabbit hole one day, just to see where humanity is. We laugh about it, it is wild though, they really believe some wild things. And they talk each other up and build these entire alternate universes where they think all these crazy things about Hollywood people, especially people on the left in politics. It's a wild subculture."

While Legend and Teigen have brushed aside claims made against them before, the singer pointed out that publicly addressing their conspiracies would only reinforce their beliefs. "There's no really rationalizing with them, it's a truly psychotic subculture," he added, explaining that the movement's core belief is that former president Donald Trump had been elected to end a secret cabal of Hollywood and Democratic pedophiles operating a global child sex-trafficking ring. "They have all these rabbit holes they go down about it... They just added us to the list of people who have gone to Jeffrey Epstein's island, which we never knew the guy, never flew with him anywhere. They just added us to the list. It's wild."

"There are a lot of people who believe it. It is a little scary," he added.

Despite becoming the focus of off-putting conspiracies, Legend said that he and Teigen have been faring well as their household grows larger. The two welcomed Esti in January, almost three years after they lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks gestation in September 2020.

Teigen has been candid about the loss with her followers on social media, sharing that they received lots of support at the time, not only publicly, but from friends and family -- and even strangers.

Speaking at social impact agency, Propper Daley’s "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit last September, the cookbook writer shared that she had to make a lot of "heartbreaking decisions" during that time, one of which was choosing to save her own life after discovering that her pregnancy was no longer viable.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention," Teigen explained. "Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

Teigen said she came to the realization not long after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The model and TV personality said it was actually Legend who brought it to her attention. While expressing sympathy for people who have to have an abortion and the emotional decision "they" have to make, she said it was her husband who made her realize that she was one of those people too.

"I fell silent, feeling weird that I hadn’t made sense of it that way," Teigen recalled. "I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage. And I became really frustrated that I didn’t, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

Speaking with Cooper, Legend recalled the experience as an overwhelming feeling of "powerlessness."

"It was just heartbreaking and we felt powerless and it was like deep, deep grief, deep challenge, deep pain," he shared. "And for me, I've also gone through dealing with trauma in my own family growing up, dealing with tragedy in our family and seeing my mom react to it in ways that weren't healthy. I was trying to be the best partner for [Teigen] so I could buttress her, support her and make sure she responded in the healthiest way you could."

He revealed that Teigen decided to share the news of their loss with their fans, saying, "It was right in the heart of our grief." He added, "It made sense to share it but it was still hard," stressing the importance of therapy for their healing and having Luna and Miles there as "manifestations of our love and what we created together."

Now, with a full household, Legend and Teigen do whatever they must to keep their relationship fresh and spicy -- even if that means locking their kids out of their room!