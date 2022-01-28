John David Duggar and Abbie Speak Out After Plane Crash

John David Duggar and his wife, Abbie, are opening up about the scary plane crash they were involved in, saying they're thankful to have walked away without any injuries.

The Counting On stars released a statement on Friday, acknowledging that they and their then-1-year-old daughter, Grace, were involved in a plane crash nearly three months ago in Waverly, Tennessee.

"An emergency landing or any kind of plane crash is a scary thing, but it's exactly what pilots are trained for," the couple said in the statement to Celebuzz. "We are so thankful for God's protection, as we all walked away without injuries when this happened last October. We so appreciate the love and care so many have expressed towards us!"

According to the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report, obtained by ET, the crash Duggar confirmed happened on Oct. 29, 2021, while he piloted his Piper PA-30 plane. The report backs up John David and Abbie's statement that the three occupants on the plane did not suffer any injuries. The same, however, cannot be said of the aircraft, which the report states suffered "substantial" damage. Fortunately, the aircraft did not catch fire and it didn't explode. "None" is listed under those categories.

The report also makes clear that "the NTSB did not travel to the scene of this accident," though the agency is investigating the crash. There were multiple reports speculating that the crash was the result of engine failure, though neither the report nor the Duggars address the cause of the crash.

John David's known for using his planes to help the nonprofit MEDIC Corps deliver aid to areas affected by natural disasters. The plane he piloted in October is registered to the Arkansas-based company.

John David and Abbie, both licensed pilots, are such huge flying enthusiasts that they announced Abbie's pregnancy news on social media showing the happy couple aboard a plane.