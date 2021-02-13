Joey King Smooches Boyfriend Steven Piet in Sweet Pre-Valentine's Day Post

Joey King is showing her love for her Valentine.

The 21-year-old actress posted a sweet photo with her boyfriend, Steven Piet, on her Instagram on Friday. In the sunset pic, the two are about to kiss, as the city skyline is seen behind them.

"Two representations of how magical it is to be your valentine @stevenpiet," the Kissing Booth star wrote alongside her post, which also included a video of Piet taking part in a "What do You Meme" filter game.

King and the Piet have been linked since 2019, when they were photographed cuddled up at a Los Angeles movie screening. The two first met on the set of The Act, which Piet was a producer on and King starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The two have maintained a private relationship, but King did post a happy photo of the two hugging on Christmas.

King previously dated her Kissing Booth co-star Jacob Elordi. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, she admitted that it wasn't easy filming the sequel after they split.

"No one’s thinking to themselves, 'That was easy,' because it wasn’t," King said of filming the sequel with Elordi. "I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them. But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again."

"Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete," she added.

When ET spoke to King, she lamented the pressures of dating in the public eye.

"In this world, everyone wants to know your business and what you're doing. And I think it's very interesting when you go through things and people kind of feel like they're owed an explanation, but I understand," King told ET. "For me, I've publicly gone through some things, privately gone through some things, it's all about finding your balance, finding what makes you comfortable. And it can be brutal, but you know happy endings do come to those who are patient."

The former couple will be seen in the upcoming third and final Kissing Boothmovie, set to be released later this year.