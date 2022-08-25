Joe Pesci to Star With Pete Davidson on 'Bupkis'

Pete Davidson’s TV family has added more star power. Joe Pesci will star alongside the comedian in the upcoming Peacock series, Bupkis. Pesci, who is known for his work in such films as Goodfellas and The Irishman, will play opposite Davidson as his grandfather.

Pesci joins Edie Falco -- known for her roles on The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie – who will play Davidson’s mother in the comedy series.

According to the release, "Bupkis, a half-hour live-action comedy, is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

In addition to starring in the series, the 28-year-old comedian will also write and executive produce the show.

Davidson has also brought on more familiar faces to work behind the camera. Saturday Night Live’s creator, Lorne Michaels, is also an executive producer, and Davidson’s good friend and writing partner, Dave Sirus, has also signed on as an executive producer and a writer for the series.

So far, no additional details such as a premiere date and other stars have been released. Bupkis will be one of Davidson’s first projects since his departure from SNL earlier this year. In May, Davidson confirmed the news through an emotional statement -- ahead of his final night on the show -- on Sirus’ Instagram.

“I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them,” he wrote next to a video taken after his first Weekend Update sketch on SNL.

“I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion," he added. "Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime. SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number. Resident young person Pete Davidson.”

Davidson is currently filming Wizards alongside Orlando Bloom.