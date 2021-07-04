Joe Jonas Swoons Over 'Spectacular' Sophie Turner in Her Instagram Comments

The "Only Human" crooner couldn't help but swoon over his wife after she posted a handful of selfies on her Instagram on Tuesday. In the former Game of Thrones star's snaps, Turner is wearing a lime green ensemble with a colorful printed button-up top.

"I’ll have a piña colada please 🌞 🍹," Turner, 25, captioned her photos. Jonas, 31, then praised his beloved, writing, "Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular." He also added a couple of heart-eye smiley face emojis.

Other famous faces like Vanessa Hudgens, Alanna Masterson, makeup artist Hung Vanngo and more also commented on Turner's latest post.

Turner and Jonas have kept low profiles since they became parents to daughter Willa, who was born July 22. Over the last months, they have shared never-before-seen photos of their pregnancy journey.

Since becoming a mom, Turner shared several throwback pics of her pregnancy on Instagram. The two never spoke publicly about their pregnancy, but their rep did confirm Willa's birth in a statement to ET on July 27.

A source told ET soon after that Jonas and Turner's bond has been stronger than ever since welcoming their bundle of joy.

