Joe Jonas Gets New Neck Tattoo and Fans Are Convinced It's of Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas may be honoring his wife with his latest ink! NAL Tattoo Studio took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of one of their latest pieces, a tattoo on the back of Jonas' neck.

The black-and-white ink features a face looking through a keyhole. People in the comment section seemed convinced that the eye featured was that of Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner.

"Is that....... Sophie?! IT LOOKS INSANE!!!" one person wrote.

"He got Sophie's eye," another person wrote.

"She's always watching his back," a third person commented.

Whether or not it's Turner's face in the tattoo, Jonas' latest ink appears an homage to work by Piero Fornasetti.

The late artist often turned to opera singer Lina Cavalieri as a subject, causing some to speculate that the face in Jonas' ink is her, rather than Turner. Others noted that, while the tattoo is almost certainly a nod to Fornasetti's work, Jonas could have replaced Cavalieri's face with Turner's to make it his own.

The Jonas Brothers singer does have other work in Fornasetti's style with Cavalieri's face, namely a set of three separate tattoos on his arm.

Jonas has other tattoos that are thought to be in tribute to Tuner: a 15 on his finger, marking the day he proposed and an "S" on his wrist for his wife's name. Likewise, Turner has a "J" tattooed on her wrist.

Additionally, the pair has couple's tattoos; the quote "To infinity and beyond" is split over their wrists, and Jonas and Turner both have a matching piece for their dog, Waldo, who died after being hit by a car last year.

