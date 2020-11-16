Joe Exotic’s Husband Dillon Passage Arrested for DWI

Dillon Passage, the husband of Tiger King star Joe Exotic, was arrested for two misdemeanor charges in the early hours of Sunday in Manor, Texas, online records show.

The reality star, who was booked three hours after his arrest, was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Resisting Arrest Search or Transport. As of early Monday morning, Passage is still being held at the Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Following Passage's arrest, his husband, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, took to Instagram to express his support for the 25-year-old.

"In regards to Dillon's recent troubles, I am just glad that no one was hurt learning such a lesson that drinking and driving is something to take very seriously," Maldonado-Passage wrote. "I love my husband and will be there for him, just as he has been for me. If we all learn something from this, it is not ok to be irresponsible and drink and drive."

"I hope that the news media that will cover this sees that a flawed system not only affects the person’s life, but it also affects that person’s entire family," he added. "Alcohol was not a problem for Dillon when I was home."

ET has reached out to reps for Maldonado-Passage for comment.