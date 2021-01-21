Joe Biden's Inauguration Day: Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Shonda Rhimes and More React

It's a new era in American politics. Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, with Kamala Harris as vice president, and plenty of celebrities shared their excitement about Inauguration Day on social media.

Both Mindy Kaling and Shonda Rhimes pointed out what the day meant for children, particularly, Harris making history as the first woman, Black American and South Asian American to get sworn in as vice president.

Kaling shared a picture of her daughter, 3-year-old Katherine, watching the inauguration in her pajamas.

"I was at work, but she said, 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy,'" Kaling wrote. "Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone."

Rihanna also celebrated the new era, writing, "I’m just here to help. 🤷🏿‍♀️ #wediditJoe."

Meanwhile, Rhimes wrote, "Brown girls no longer just dreaming. #bidenharris2020."

Check out more celebrity reactions to Inauguration Day below.

President @JoeBiden and Madame Vice President @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸 It is our time to unite, heal, and get to work ❤️🤍💙 #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/UEV1BUWHfg — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 20, 2021

“My whole soul is in this — in bringing America together.” @JoeBiden #Inauguration — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

He is finally gone. The nightmare has come to its fitful end. A bunch of trump elite criminals pardoned in the shroud of night. The Golden Toilet Presidency is over. A turd is a turd no matter where it lays. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2021

Just wanna let you know. It’s never too late to chase your dreams. Joe Biden is 78 and is becoming the president of the United States today. Don’t give up. — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) January 20, 2021

What @JoeBiden and @DrBiden have been through... May we all take inspiration from their story. Good people do finish first #Inauguration2021 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2021

Wishing the very best of luck to President Biden, Vice President Harris, their families and their teams as they strive for pathways to positive change in the White House https://t.co/OIVizFnYJh pic.twitter.com/9bzI489rKG — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) January 20, 2021

Omg I have chills watching @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris taking the stage at the #Inauguration2021! The future is bright! I am so ready for this new day to dawn! 🇺🇸 #InaugurationDay — Frankie James Grande (@FrankieJGrande) January 20, 2021

The Presidential Inaugural Committee previously announced "America United" as the theme of the day, explaining on their website, "At a time of unprecedented crisis and deep divisions, America United reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future."

In Biden's speech in Delaware in November, he urged unity, calling for an end to "partisan warfare."

"The purpose of our politics isn't to wage total and unrelenting war. It's to solve problems," he said. "We may be opponents, but we're not enemies. We're Americans."