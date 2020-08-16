Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Send Condolences to President Donald Trump Following His Brother's Death

The former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate took to Twitter on Sunday to share some kind words on behalf of himself and his wife, Jill Biden.

"Mr. President, Jill and I are sad to learn of your younger brother Robert’s passing," Biden, 77, wrote. "I know the tremendous pain of losing a loved one -- and I know how important family is in moments like these."

"I hope you know that our prayers are with you all," concluded Biden.

Biden tragically lost his son, Beau Biden, to brain cancer in May 2015. Biden shared Beau with his first wife, Neilia Hunter, who was killed in a car accident, along with their 1-year-old daughter, in December 1972.

Shortly after Biden tweeted to Trump on Sunday, his recently-announced running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, also reached out to share condolences on behalf of herself and husband, Douglas Emhoff.

"Doug and I join the Biden family in sending our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Trump family during this difficult time," Harris, 55, tweeted. "Losing a loved one is never easy but know that we are thinking of you."

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," Trump said in a statement. "He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."