Joanna Gaines Shares How She Almost Ended Up With Chip Gaines' Roommate 'Hot John'

Chip and Joanna Gaines' love story spans almost 20 years of marriage and five children. But right before they met, Joanna actually had her eyes on another man -- Chip's roommate.

The couple appeared on Tuesday's Valentine's Day episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they talked about meeting each other for the first time.

Joanna worked in her dad's tire shop growing up, and one day, Chip's roommate, who was dubbed "Hot John," was a customer getting tires.

Joanna recalled her co-workers trying to set her up with the attractive customer, saying, "I got the courage to get up out of my office. I walk towards the waiting room and John and I make eye contact. But I'm not really gifted in any conversation. So I look at him and I'm like, 'Now what?' And so instead of going to the waiting room, I walk straight outside, like I was going to take a smoke break or something."

As she walked outside, Joanna came face-to-face with her future husband, Chip, who joked that he was perfectly prepared for the moment.

"Unlike her, I'm incredible at eye contact. I always have a one-liner planned for any occasion where you might meet one of the most beautiful women on the planet," Chip gushed of his wife. "You must have that back-pocket line ready to rock. So she walked right past Hot John, thankfully, right into the loving arms [of me]."

Chip said of his friend and former roommate, "John's tall, dark and handsome. I was sort of shorter, redder and frumpier."

The couple later joked about having baby No. 6 one day, getting the crowd to chant, "Number six, number six, number six!"