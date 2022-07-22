Jo Koy Addresses Chelsea Handler Split, Says the Love Is Still There

Jo Koy addressed his split from Chelsea Handler on Friday, saying that he and his ex-girlfriend remain great friends.

"The love is still there," he told TMZ's cameras at LAX airport in Los Angeles. "We've always been great friends."

Koy and Handler announced their breakup on Monday just before their one-year anniversary. A source now tells ET on Friday that the two comedians' busy schedules had strained their ability to see one another.

"Chelsea and Jo Koy were spending less and less time together," the source says. "With Jo Koy filming and promoting a movie and Chelsea preparing for a big comedy tour, their time together was minimal, and it wasn’t going to change anytime soon, so they made the decision to break up. The two have a lot of love for one another and remain friends."

Handler launches her Vaccinated and Horny tour on Aug. 12, and Koy is currently promoting his upcoming movie, Easter Sunday, which will premiere on Aug. 5.

"I can’t wait for this thing to hit," he told TMZ on Thursday, adding that he's especially excited to return to his roots at the Philippines premiere.

"I can’t wait to put the Filipinos on the map," he said.

Handler also opened up about the breakup this week, speaking about her experience on her own Dear Chelsea podcast and Glennon Doyle's We Can Do Hard Things.

"He changed me in so many wonderful ways," she said on Dear Chelsea. "He really fired up my work ethic again and my ambition again and my desire to do things and be productive and have a voice. And use my voice. I will take a lot of that with me in my next phase of life."

It seems Koy will hold a similar positivity going forward. "All love, that's all," he said on Thursday.