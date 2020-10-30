Jingle Ball 2020 Is Going Virtual With Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and More (Exclusive)

Jingle Ball is going virtual! Fans will still get the chance to see their favorite artists at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball this year, but it's going to look a little different.

Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and more stars will perform at this year's event, ET exclusively reveals. Jingle Ball 2020 will invite fans into the artists' homes as they share their personal holiday traditions and perform their biggest hits along with never-before-heard covers of iconic holiday songs.

This year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will broadcast across more than 95 iHeartMedia CHR radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App, and will also stream on The CW App and CWTV.com, on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

The CW will also broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Monday, Dec. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. On Thursday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, The CW will televise a one-hour “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments” special, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the event through performances, special backstage moments and more.