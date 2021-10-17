Jimmie Allen Shares First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter Zara James

Jimmie Allen is sharing the first photo of his baby girl, Zara James. The 36-year-old country singer took to Instagram Sunday to share a family photo of him and his wife, Alexis Gale, cradling the newborn, shortly after giving birth.

"💖Zara James Allen💖The new addition to our family is here and we couldn’t be happier to finally meet her. Alexis you’re a champion, I love you and so thankful for you," Allen captioned the sweet family photo.

While Gale has yet to share any photos of baby Zara on her feed, she did share Allen's post on her Instagram Story.

The couple welcomed Zara, their second child together, on Saturday.

The news comes after Allen took to Instagram Story to share that his show in North Carolina was canceled due to a "family emergency." Hours later, he simply posted a baby emoji on his IG Story, seemingly confirming their new bundle of joy.

Jimmie Allen/Instagram

Allen and Gale -- who tied the knot in May -- are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Naomi. The singer is also dad to 7-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

The couple announced news of their growing family in June, alongside a series of gorgeous Instagram photos which Gale captioned with a white dove emoji. In one photo, Aadyn hugs the glowing mama while Naomi holds up a pregnancy test.

Later that month, Allen revealed they were expecting another baby girl. "We've got a new girl, a baby girl on the way," Allen said during an interview on The Sam Alex Show. "We didn't do the whole baby reveal thing because we did it for the first one, we're done [with that] -- whatever pops out, pops out."

While the pair was so excited to add another bundle of joy to their family, Allen shared that they were stumped on a name because they had a feeling baby No. 2 would be a boy. "We do not have a name because we were preparing for a boy so we don't have a girl name," he shared. "I want to name her Arya Stark Allen because I'm a huge Game of Thrones fan, but Lex ain't lettin' that happen! So I don't know what we're gonna call her. We might just name her 'Hey You.'"

In September, the singer's wife shared that they would be naming their daughter Zara.

"Zara James, I can’t wait to hold you 🤍," she wrote on Instagram.

For more on Allen, see below.