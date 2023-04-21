Jimmie Allen Announces Separation from Pregnant Wife Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen is sharing two pieces of news with fans. On Friday, the 37-year-old country singer took to Instagram to announce that he and his wife, Alexis Gale, are separating, and additionally revealed that she's pregnant with their third child.

"After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen began. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year."

"Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another," he continued. "In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

Gale shared the same message on her Instagram account.

Allen, who's dad to 8-year-old Aadyn from a previous relationship, proposed to Gale in July 2019. They welcomed their daughter, Naomi Bettie, in March 2020. The pair went on to tie the knot in May 2021. Their second child, a daughter named Zara James, was born in October 2021.

When ET spoke to Allen in March 2022, he said he was done having children.

"Going from two to three is a big jump! It's cool, we love 'em and we're just definitely thankful for our kids. For sure, we feel out numbered, yeah. [And] we are," he said, before adding that he's "done" having babies.

"We threw around the idea of maybe having another one in like four years, we thought about it, we tossed around the idea," he said. "And then we closed the idea."